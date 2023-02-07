Tinubu donates N100 million to families of slain Katsina Vigilantes

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for the presidency of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has donated N100 million to the families of the vigilantes slain by terrorists and all those impacted by the assaults in Bakori Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Yesterday, the APC presidential road show and celebratory programs were canceled in Katsina due to the tragedy.

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson, said in a statement that the massive gathering at which President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu were the main attractions was subdued as speaker after speaker expressed sadness over the unfortunate murders.

Shehu stated that Buhari joined APC leaders, members, and the party’s presidential candidate in denouncing the evil of terrorism, which had robbed many families of loved ones while urging Nigerians to continue working collaboratively for the sake of the state and nation.

Governor Bello Masari praised Tinubu for the donation made to the families of the victims of the assaults.

Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the APC, stated that the party will continue to develop the state and the nation with patience and perseverance.

Tinubu also expressed his condolences to Buhari and Masari for the assaults.

“Yesterday, we discussed whether we should continue or cancel the rally. If we had cancelled, they’ll appear to have achieved their aim.

“Nothing happens in life without the will of the Almighty Allah. We’ll continue with our rallies, and ignore the killers. They’ve committed a heinous crime before God and against humanity. No religion or society will tolerate killing of the innocent.

“We share in the pain, and sorrow of loss. Only Allah can soothe the pains of the widows and widowers, and all the loved ones. The killers have not won, and they will never win. The wicked shall perish. We’ll defeat the troublers of Nigeria,’’ he said.