NAFTA negotiations: Donald Trump considers terminating deal

In April, US President Donald Trump had agreed to pleas from the leaders of Canada and Mexico not to withdraw immediately from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), but he also warned he would still pull the United States out if he could not negotiate a better deal.



I received calls from the President of Mexico and the Prime Minister of Canada asking to renegotiate Nafta rather than terminate, I agreed subject to the fact that if we do not reach a fair deal for all, we will then terminate NAFTA. Relationships are good, deal very possible!

In another development – in May – President Trump launched a 90-day countdown to renegotiating NAFTA.

The US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer notified Congress of their intentions to revamp their pact with Canada and Mexico, which accounts for $1 trillion in annual trade.

In a statement, talks will begin no earlier than August 16, 2017. USTR will consult with “Congress and American stakeholders to create an agreement that advances the interests of America’s workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses,” he said.

And now, on Sunday, Trump calls NAFTA “the worst trade ever made”, adding that the concerned countries – Canada and Mexico – are difficult.

He wrote on Twitter, “We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico and Canada. Both being very difficult, may have to terminate?”

