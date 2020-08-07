Naira Marley prosecuted over Abuja concert; pleads guilty | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, commonly known as Naira Marley has been arraigned by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Lagos Police Command, before the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi, for violating the ban on interstate travels.

Spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the development in a statement said: “He was arraigned alongside his manager, Seyi Awonuga, on one count of breach of cessation of movement and interstate travel order made by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Regulation 4(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease Emergency (Prevention) Regulation No. 2 of 2020, and committed an offence punishable under Section 58 of the Public Health Law, Ch. P16, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“The two accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge and were awarded a fine of N100,000 each by the presiding magistrate.”

The controversial singer had left Lagos in a chartered plane meant for a Lagos Judge, to the Federal Capital Territory for a concert at the Jabi Lake Mall, on Saturday, June 13, in spite of the ban on gatherings and events in line with the Coronavirus protocols at the time, sparking public outrage.

INEC launches portal to view election results in real-time

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched an online portal, INEC Result Viewing (IRV), where Nigerians would be able to view election results from polling units in real-time on voting days.

INEC’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, defended this development on Thursday, saying it would strengthen the entire electoral process and enhance the transparency of the system. He added that the portal will begin with the Nasarawa Central State Constituency election after which it will be deployed in Edo and Ondo governorship polls.

The commission however, clarified that the collation of results shall remain a manual process as provided by the law.

Bauchi Governor Appoints Special Assistant On “Unmarried Women” Affairs

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant on Women Affairs (Unmarried).

Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, announced this development in a letter to Ibrahim dated August 4, 2020.

“I am pleased to convey the approval of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, for your appointment as Special Assistant Woman Affairs (Unmarried)” the letter read.

The appointment is based on your knowledge, experience and personal qualities of handwork, honesty and absolute loyalty. I would expect you to utilize all these qualities in facing the challenges of your office to facilitate the attainment of our collective goal and the expectation of our electorate,” it added.

Lagos cancels 2018 Land Use Charge

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the 2018 Land Use Charge Law; reverting to the pre-2018 rates whilst still upholding the 2018 method of valuation.

Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, and his Information and Strategy counterpart, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, announced this decision at a media briefing on Wednesday, in Alausa, Ikeja. The government also waived penalties for the land use charge of 2017, 2018, and 2019, which it said would result in a loss of revenue amounting to N5.6bn.

“In 2018, there was an increase in Land Use Charge rate as well as the method of valuation of properties, this shock had a sporadic increase in Land Use Charge payable by property owners. In view of the aforementioned, the current administration decided to review the Land Use Charge law by reversing the rate of Land Use Charge to pre-2018 while upholding the 2018 method of valuation” he said.

NCDC confirms 354 new COVID-19 cases

354 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-78

Lagos-76

Kaduna-23

Ebonyi-19

Oyo-18

Nasarawa-17

Rivers-17

Delta-16

Kwara-15

Akwa Ibom-13

Edo-12

Ogun-12

Plateau-11

Kano-9

Bauchi-6

Borno-6

Ekiti-6 45,244 confirmed

32,430 discharged

930 deaths pic.twitter.com/CEtNUyiHpC — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 6, 2020