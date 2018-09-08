Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’

Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut Lionheart will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival today. No longer news. But according to multiple reports, the family business comedy has been picked up by streaming giant Netflix in a global rights deal.

More pointedly, this marks Lionheart as the first Netflix Original from Nigeria. Whoop, whoop. Netflix Originals are content produced, co-produced or distributed by Netflix exclusively on their services, and this means you will get to stream Lionheart whenever it gets uploaded on the platform.

Per the plot synopsis: Operating an organisation may be difficult, particularly if you are a woman in a male-dominated space. Seeking to show her value, Adaeze (Nnaji) steps up to the challenge when her father Ernest Obiagu falls ill and is pressured to appoint someone who is more capable to run the company. Mockingly, he appoints his crude and eccentric brother, Godswill, as a substitute to run Lionheart along with Adaeze.

Issues come up after they uncover that the company is in dire monetary straits. And Adaeze and Godswill attempt to save Lionheart from further sinking into debt with their own methods, to loopy and infrequently hilarious outcomes. The movie’s screenplay was written by Nnaji, Chinny Onwugbenu, Ishaya Bako, Emil Garuba, and C.J. Obasi. If you haven’t seen the trailer, you can check it out below.