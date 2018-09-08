Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’

Lionheart

Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut Lionheart will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival today. No longer news. But according to multiple reports, the family business comedy has been picked up by streaming giant Netflix in a global rights deal.

More pointedly, this marks Lionheart as the first Netflix Original from Nigeria. Whoop, whoop. Netflix Originals are content produced, co-produced or distributed by Netflix exclusively on their services, and this means you will get to stream Lionheart whenever it gets uploaded on the platform.

RELATED: We are rooting for Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ at the Toronto International Film Festival

Per the plot synopsis: Operating an organisation may be difficult, particularly if you are a woman in a male-dominated space. Seeking to show her value, Adaeze (Nnaji) steps up to the challenge when her father Ernest Obiagu falls ill and is pressured to appoint someone who is more capable to run the company. Mockingly, he appoints his crude and eccentric brother, Godswill, as a substitute to run Lionheart along with Adaeze.

RELATED: Genevieve gets to shine in new Akinwale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s film, ‘Farming’

Issues come up after they uncover that the company is in dire monetary straits. And Adaeze and Godswill attempt to save Lionheart from further sinking into debt with their own methods, to loopy and infrequently hilarious outcomes. The movie’s screenplay was written by Nnaji, Chinny Onwugbenu, Ishaya Bako, Emil Garuba, and C.J. Obasi. If you haven’t seen the trailer, you can check it out below.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 8, 2018

Lady Donli has told everyone on Twitter that she’s a feminist, even if she loses fans

In the era of Nigerian female creatives denouncing feminism (which utterly makes no sense), and social media erupting accordingly, Lady ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 8, 2018

Osinbajo and Atiku’s back and forth on restructuring; Salisu Yusuf’s NFF ban and other stories that drove conversation this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week. Governors of the South East states called on the Federal Government ...

tosin adesina September 8, 2018

Dear Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria does not need a University of Transportation

At a time the Nigerian tertiary education sector is in shambles and mired in a quagmire, the Federal government is ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 7, 2018

The Late 5: Shekarau finally re-joins the APC, Authorities quell fears of earthquake in Abuja | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Authorities of the FCT Emergency Management Agency and the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) ...

Oludolapo Adelana September 7, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 7th of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: #AbujaTremors: There’s no cause for alarm – Authorities assure ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 7, 2018

Self-realisation is an important key to success – Ibiso Edwards

We had agreed that she will visit our office for the interview. And so, on the agreed date, when the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail