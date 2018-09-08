Lady Donli has told everyone on Twitter that she’s a feminist, even if she loses fans

Lady Donli

In the era of Nigerian female creatives denouncing feminism (which utterly makes no sense), and social media erupting accordingly, Lady Donli tweeted that she was a feminist yesterday and it was perfect. Donli is easily one of the boldest avatars of the alté movement in Nigeria, a music firmament thriving away from the origins of SoundCloud and has struck a chord with 90’s youths.

READ MORE: Lady Donli does something truly genre defining with ‘Games’

Fan bases aren’t ideologically homogeneous, and, with Donli coming out to say she’s a feminist, some fans might not approve of this. But who cares? Donli doesn’t, for sure. Now I’m thinking of footballer-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick and his new alliance with Nike and their viral ad: Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.

READ MORE: Lady Donli is ‘touring’ by switching things up 

Alté artistes are going mainstream, collaborations with pop tastemakers are now trendy and if you happen to hear Donli for the first time, now you know she’s a feminist. The last feminist debate will certainly not end with DJ Cuppy, who disassociated herself from the feminist label in an interview recently. But creatives like Donli know that, for them to navigate industry-based sexism and misogyny and also dismantle it, feminism is utterly needed. And more women should get with the program.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 8, 2018

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’

Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut Lionheart will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival today. No longer news. But according to ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 8, 2018

Osinbajo and Atiku’s back and forth on restructuring; Salisu Yusuf’s NFF ban and other stories that drove conversation this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week. Governors of the South East states called on the Federal Government ...

tosin adesina September 8, 2018

Dear Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria does not need a University of Transportation

At a time the Nigerian tertiary education sector is in shambles and mired in a quagmire, the Federal government is ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 7, 2018

The Late 5: Shekarau finally re-joins the APC, Authorities quell fears of earthquake in Abuja | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Authorities of the FCT Emergency Management Agency and the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) ...

Oludolapo Adelana September 7, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 7th of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: #AbujaTremors: There’s no cause for alarm – Authorities assure ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 7, 2018

Self-realisation is an important key to success – Ibiso Edwards

We had agreed that she will visit our office for the interview. And so, on the agreed date, when the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail