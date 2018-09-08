Lady Donli has told everyone on Twitter that she’s a feminist, even if she loses fans

In the era of Nigerian female creatives denouncing feminism (which utterly makes no sense), and social media erupting accordingly, Lady Donli tweeted that she was a feminist yesterday and it was perfect. Donli is easily one of the boldest avatars of the alté movement in Nigeria, a music firmament thriving away from the origins of SoundCloud and has struck a chord with 90’s youths.

I’m a feminist. If it affects how you perceive me or my music, time to let go. — Z. (@LadyDonli) September 7, 2018

Fan bases aren’t ideologically homogeneous, and, with Donli coming out to say she’s a feminist, some fans might not approve of this. But who cares? Donli doesn’t, for sure. Now I’m thinking of footballer-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick and his new alliance with Nike and their viral ad: Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.

Alté artistes are going mainstream, collaborations with pop tastemakers are now trendy and if you happen to hear Donli for the first time, now you know she’s a feminist. The last feminist debate will certainly not end with DJ Cuppy, who disassociated herself from the feminist label in an interview recently. But creatives like Donli know that, for them to navigate industry-based sexism and misogyny and also dismantle it, feminism is utterly needed. And more women should get with the program.