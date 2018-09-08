Osinbajo and Atiku’s back and forth on restructuring; Salisu Yusuf’s NFF ban and other stories that drove conversation this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week.

Governors of the South East states called on the Federal Government to repair dilapidated facilities at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

In a communiqué, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi said the runway, runway lights and the tarmac at the airport were in a deplorable condition and called on the Minister of State for Aviation to visit the airport for an on the spot assessment and urgent intervention.

In reaction, the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Muhktar Usman; the Acting MD., Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Engr. Salisu Daura and other top management staff visited the Airport.

President Muhammadu Buhari, for the third time, dec­lined assent to the Electoral (Amendment­) Bill 2018, citing “some drafting i­ssues” that were not addressed following the prior revisions to the Bill.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, said that the president had already communicated his position to the Senate and the House of Representatives on August 30.

“Mr President invites the Senate and House of Representatives to address these issues as quickly as possible so that he may grant assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill,’ he added.

Still on elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is partnering with the Nigerian Communication Commission to send messages to owners of the uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after 20 years, saying he left the party because it had derailed and lost its values and was not the same party for which he joined them back then.

Also, former Governor of Kano and Presidential Candidate of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau decamped from the PDP.

Media Aide to the former governor, Sule Ya’u Sule, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

The former Governor was later announced to have joined the All Progressive Party (APC) which he co-founded in 2014.

National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who led a delegation and met Shekarau at his Mundubawa residence in Kano, said “We have come to reunite with a friend, Comrade and a real Progressive in order to move our party forward.”

It was a back and forth debate between Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on restructuring, with Osinbajo issuing a strong worded statement containing his reply.

Atiku did not stay too long before replying again.

Nigeria Police Force, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has inaugurated a seven-man Special Investigative Panel to look into the activities of the unit. In line with the presidential directive to investigate the activities and make recommendations for the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the, the(NHRC) has inaugurated a seven-man Special Investigative Panel to look into the activities of the unit.

According to a statement by the Public relations unit at the headquarters of the NHRC in Abuja, the commission explained that “the commission has issued a call for memoranda in two national dailies requesting members of the public to bring forward their complaints and has also inaugurated a Special Panel of Investigation for the national assignment.”

Also, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has warned operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) across the country to respect people’s rights or risk being sanctioned, stressing that those who felt they could not cope with the reforms in the unit could opt out.

“You are created and authorised to handle only armed robbery and kidnapping cases.

“You’re barred from searching handsets and laptops of innocent citizens, unless the search is directly linked to a case or directed by IGP or any person or persons he so delegated,” he said.

The IGP, Ibrahim Idris sent a delegation, led by DIG Habila Joshak, to convey his apology to elder statesman, Edwin Clark over an unauthorised raid carried out by some policemen on his house in Abuja. According to a statement by Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, the IGP did not authorise the search. “The IGP has directed the immediate parade of the informant (Suspect) on Wednesday September 5, 2018, in the presence of the press and the public, before his prompt arraignment and prosecution in Court,” the statement read. Afterwards, three police officers were sacked and another one suspended over the “unauthorised” raid. Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf was handed a one-year ban by the Ethics committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and fined $5,000 following bribery allegations after he was filmed receiving a $1,000 bribe in September 2017 by undercover Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremayaw to select players for the upcoming Africa Nations CHAN tournament. An advocacy group, Church World Service, staged a protest outside the Nigerian High Commission in London, demanding the release of Leah Sharibu, the last among 110 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi in Yobe on February 19. Among the protesters was a British member of parliament, Tom Brake, who noted that “There cannot be a clearer example of someone whose human rights are being ignored than that of Leah who is being detained just because she has maintained her Christian faith.” The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) collected fines amounting to N5.87 billion from four banks that breached its capital importation policy. The apex bank reportedly debited the account of Standard Chartered Bank with N2.4 billion, Stanbic IBTC N1.88 billion, Citibank Nigeria N1.2 billion and Diamond Bank N250 million for allegedly issuing irregular Certificates of Capital Importation (CCI) on behalf of some offshore investors of MTN Nigeria Communications Limited. The CBN also directed MTN Nigeria to refund $8.134 billion to its coffers. Authorities of the FCT Emergency Management Agency and the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) allayed the fears of Abuja residents over speculations of an imminent earthquake in the Federal Capital Territory. The development followed several reports by residents about persistent earth shakings in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, over the last three days. Read full story here:#AbujaTremors: There’s no cause for alarm – Authorities assure FCT residents.