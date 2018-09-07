AbujaTremors: There’s no cause for alarm – Authorities assure FCT residents

In the last three days, there have been reports of earth shakings in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, with residents expressing panic over the development.

As early as 6:12am on Friday, some residents including top goverment functionaries have taken to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to share their experiences about the development on their respective handles, with some demanding explanations for what they perceive might become a cataclysmic event in the coming days if not urgently handled (where possible).

We have all been feeling the earth tremors in Abuja and surrounding areas over the last 48 hours. I know that many people are scared, but please, remain calm and vigilant. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) September 7, 2018

Did you all feel this crazy big tremor just now 6:12 am in Abuja? Now this is getting scary. My house and bed shook! Felt 2 More smaller ones now. — Fantis Mo (@Fantiss) September 7, 2018

For the third day running there have been earth tremors in Maitama, Abuja. There was one on wed. evening and this morning at 6.10am my wife and I felt another. The authorities must take this matter very seriously and prepare for the worst. When an earthquake strikes many die. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 7, 2018

It is curious that we do not have any measurement device in Nigeria and especially FCT Abuja to measure the “earth tremors” reported by residents around Mpape now Maitama and Wuse II etc.The Richter magnitude scale is a scale of numbers used to tell the size of earthquakes. — Dr. Baba-Gana Adam (@ahusseinadam) September 7, 2018

Panic: Some people are already leaving Abuja. The government needs to really sensitize on these tremors. — Mustapha Ndajiwo ACTI (@MustaphaNdajiwo) September 7, 2018

I have informed the FCT Minister and Perm Sec. on the scaring earth movement in some parts of Abuja at 6:11am. I felt earth tremors in my home in maitama too. Measures are been taken to address the problem.

I will keep the FCT administration on their toes on this. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) September 7, 2018

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), the agency responsible for generating geo datas and environmental studies for geo hazards has however spoken on the reports of Earth Tremors in Mpape and environs in Abuja.

Director General of the agency, in a press briefing on Friday, noted that the earth tremors happening In Nigeria are intra-plate tectonics and not on plain grounds as experienced in Japan and other parts of the world, explaining that “We have had this earth tremors in Ijebu Ode and Kwoi (Kaduna) and most recently in Mpape, Maitama in Abuja.”

IMPORTANT NOTE: When you notice a tremor, LEAVE your house into a plain field to avoid building collapse and monitor the tremor and once it subsides, you can go back to your house – NGSA #AbujaTremors pic.twitter.com/dGKfF9FNzk — ABUJA FACTS (@Abuja_Facts) September 7, 2018

Following reports of earth tremors in certain areas of Abuja, the National Geological Survey Agency @NGSA_ng has released Emergency Numbers to report incidences of geological hazard, anywhere in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/ajAGE1tm98 — PODE (#weASOcial) (@DigiCommsNG) September 7, 2018

The Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria’s Federal capital of Abuja had earlier issued a statement, confirming reports of the earth shakings reported by residents, but enjoined them to remain calm, assuring that there is no likelihood of an earthquake occurrence in Nigeria, since the country is not an earthquake zone.

The agency further explained that the shakings are possibly caused by earth tremors which is a sign of seismic movement within the earth, as a result of sudden breaks along a fault line or that it could be a resulting effect of stress in underground rocks occasioned by blasting of rocks or mining activities in the area.

“Be rest assured that the abnormal situation will soon stop,” the statement read.

Here’s the press statement issued by the FCT Emergency Management Agency: