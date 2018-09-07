#AbujaTremors: There’s no cause for alarm – Authorities assure FCT residents

In the last three days, there have been reports of earth shakings in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, with residents expressing panic over the development.

As early as 6:12am on Friday, some residents including top goverment functionaries have taken to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to share their experiences about the development on their respective handles, with some demanding explanations for what they perceive might become a cataclysmic event in the coming days if not urgently handled (where possible).

 

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), the agency responsible for generating geo datas and environmental studies for geo hazards has however spoken on the reports of Earth Tremors in Mpape and environs in Abuja.

Director General of the agency,  in a press briefing on Friday, noted that the earth tremors happening In Nigeria are intra-plate tectonics and not on plain grounds as experienced in Japan and other parts of the world, explaining that “We have had this earth tremors in Ijebu Ode and Kwoi (Kaduna) and most recently in Mpape, Maitama in Abuja.” 

“We are still trying to find triggers of the earth tremors in Abuja. The fact that the tremor occurred in Mpape doesn’t mean it was triggered there. Must have been triggered somewhere else but experienced in Mpape because of the weakness of the land,” he added.

The Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria’s Federal capital of Abuja had earlier issued a statement, confirming reports of the earth shakings reported by residents, but enjoined them to remain calm, assuring that there is no likelihood of an earthquake occurrence in Nigeria, since the country is not an earthquake zone.

The agency further explained that the shakings are possibly caused by earth tremors which is a sign of seismic movement within the earth, as a result of sudden breaks along a fault line or that it could be a resulting effect of stress in underground rocks occasioned by blasting of rocks or mining activities in the area.

“Be rest assured that the abnormal situation will soon stop,” the statement read.

 

Here’s the press statement issued by the FCT Emergency Management Agency:

 

