As we approach the 2019 elections, President Buhari must not be made a poster boy for violence and political intolerance

Yesterday September 8, 2018 would have been a bloody day in Abuja and Nigeria as a whole if not for the timely intervention of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies. Former vice president of Nigeria and PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was at the Wadata Plaza which is the National Secretariat of the Party to submit his nomination form with his supporters. While he was being received, some group of hired individuals showed up started chanting “Sai Buhari” which led to a riot immediately as the supporters of Atiku reacted but was put under control by the security agencies drafted to the PDP secretariat.

READ MORE: Dear Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria doesn’t need a University of Transportation

I would have allowed this to slip by but not this time. This is not the first time such is happening. PDP presidential aspirants like Senator Kwankwaso, Lamido, and Dankwambo among others have been harassed by some individuals that have been positioned constantly at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja to protest their presences or campaigns. The swiftness with which videos of these protests and rioting find their way to Twitter suggests premeditation.

READ MORE: With 10 potential candidates, who are the people who have a shot at overthrowing Buhari

It is important to state that political tolerance is a necessary ingredient for democratic growth. Absence of such is a direct call to violence and anarchy. It is evident that is being carried out by individuals that want to stoke violence and use the volatility of President Buhari’s tenure as president. At the moment, the polity is charged but we need to know that Nigeria will remain after the 2019 elections. This is an open advice to individuals behind these constant harassment to desist forthwith. President Buhari is not a poster boy for violence and should not be made one.