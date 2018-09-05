Just In: President Buhari picks APC N45m Presidential nomination form

Ahead of the September 20 Presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, picked up his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

Related: David Mark joins race to occupy Aso Rock, promises restructuring of the country

According to a tweet by the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media and Coordinator of the Buhari Centre, Bashir Ahmad, a group of good Nigerians bought the expression of interest form and nomination form for him.

The President is however due to return from China soon, where he attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit alongside other African leaders.

Related: All Progressives Congress (APC) pegs Presidential, Governorship forms at N45m, 22.5m

 

 

Read also: With over 10 presidential aspirants, what are the PDP’s chances against Buhari?

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 5, 2018

Why the ‘King of Boys’ trailer takes the spot as the best trailer of the year

Nollywood movie trailers are inherently hard to understand. You know I’m right. Go to YouTube and see for yourself; it’s ...

Adetayo Adesola September 5, 2018

NFF bans Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf for 1 year from football

Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf has been handed a one-year ban by the Ethics committee of the Nigeria Football Federation ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 5, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: John Boyega to produce UK fantasy-horror ‘A Spriggan’, Eminem takes on critics with new video | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Adetayo Adesola September 5, 2018

The UEFA Nations League and the potential for a drab international schedule

The International break is here again, to bring an unwanted hiatus to an already frantic league campaign across the top ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 5, 2018

The Big 5: Are you for restructuring or not? – Atiku tackles Osinbajo; APC pegs Presidential, Governorship forms at N45m, N22.5m | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has asked the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 5, 2018

The Atiku vs Osinbajo restructuring debate | Full Text of Atiku Abubakar’s latest response

The last is yet to be heard in the debate between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Vice President, Atiku ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail