Just In: President Buhari picks APC N45m Presidential nomination form

Ahead of the September 20 Presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, picked up his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a tweet by the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media and Coordinator of the Buhari Centre, Bashir Ahmad, a group of good Nigerians bought the expression of interest form and nomination form for him.

The President is however due to return from China soon, where he attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit alongside other African leaders.

While President @MBuhari is far in China, a group of good Nigerians bought expression of interest form and nomination form for him. #PMB 2.0 pic.twitter.com/sn8DA0vWf3 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 5, 2018

