Nigeria, South Africa and Ivory Coast are the countries with the highest mobile and online reading populations in 2018

Opera and Worldreader, the global nonprofit that believes everyone can be a reader, announced on the International Literacy Day that African mobile users have spent more than 4 million hours reading books on their mobile phones in 2018. This milestone represents an increase of 32 percent from the same time period last year.

The partnership between Opera and Worldreader started in 2015 with the aim of bringing free e-books to millions of mobile users in Africa through Opera Mini, the leading mobile browser in data compression. The technology behind Opera Mini compresses text and images to 10 percent of their original size, reducing data consumption and the cost of data on a mobile phone and allowing users to spend more time reading and downloading their favourite books when using Worldreader.

“We are very happy to contribute to literacy in Africa with our Opera Mini browser as we give mobile users access to Worldreader’s vast library,” said Jan Standal, VP of Product Marketing and Communications at Opera. “Since we started this partnership we have added more than nine million new readers in Africa who now enjoy books from different genres such as romance, adventure and education, among others.”

Affordability and Convenience key for mobile reading

According to the latest report of Groupe Spéciale Mobile Association (GSMA), “The Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa 2018”, at the end of last year, there were more than 444 million unique mobile subscribers and 250 million smartphone users. These numbers represent a big opportunity to bring reading to millions in the Sub-Saharan region through technology.

“We know that mobile phone affordability and the convenience of owning one are two big reasons why we are seeing more and more people accessing our e-book collection through their mobile devices in Africa,” said Colin Mcelwee, Co-Founder at Worldreader. “Our partnership with Opera Mini is a perfect match, with Opera browser being the number one choice for mobile users across Africa, it provides an incredible opportunity to get people reading.”

Women read more than men

A study conducted by Worldreader, called Reading in the Mobile Era, showed that 65 percent of mobile readers in Africa are men while 35 percent are women. However, women tend to spend 11.5 minutes reading on average while men read 6.5 minutes per session, making women more frequent readers.

Moreover, African mobile readers prefer books related to love and romance, especially those that come from local authors and publishers. Below you can find a list of the most read books in Worldreader and Opera Mini in 2018.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor September 4, 2018

Dotain Asfawosen emerges as Fews Next Face Africa 2018

After months of anticipation and preparation, Few Model Management and IMG Models concluded their model scouting competition on Monday, 3rd ...

Sponsor September 4, 2018

Jim Ovia to launch new book, ‘Africa Rise and Shine,’ September 17

The Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, will on September 17, 2018, in Lagos, present his much-awaited new book, ...

Sponsor September 4, 2018

Osinbajo, Ambode, Moghalu to speak at the 2018 Ambassadors Summit

The Ambassadors Summit group will on Saturday, the 8th of September, 2018, be hosting over 5,000 Nigerians, working professionals, entrepreneurs, ...

Sponsor September 1, 2018

Access WhatsApp Banking now live; +234 9090 901 901 – Start now

The days of brick and mortar banking are fast becoming a thing of the past as Nigeria’s leading financial institution, ...

Sponsor August 30, 2018

Hygeia HMO is Nigeria’s HMO brand of the year

Offers affordable healthcare plans for individuals and small businesses Hygeia HMO has been announced as the 2018 winner of the ...

Sponsor August 29, 2018

The West African Gaming Expo 2018 is the blockbuster you don’t want to miss

West African Gaming Expo (WAGE ) is back for the fifth year running, and this year is set to be ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail