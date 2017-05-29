[The Music Blog]: There is a new update on the Pia Mia vs Phyno stolen song saga

While the Nigerian internet continues to go wild over the similarities between Phyno’s “I’m A Fan” track off his Playmaker album and American singer, Pia Mia’s recently released, similarly titled song featuring Jeremih, we have dug further for some facts.

Phyno’s version of “I’m A Fan” features Mr Eazi and Brazilian-born American singer and songwriter DeCarlo. Now, it is noteworthy that DeCarlo is primarily an established songwriter who has collaborated with A-List acts like Rihanna, Diplo, Skrillex, Jason DeRulo and John Legend amongst others. Also included in his long list of collaborators is Pia Mia, and considering DeCarlo is on chorus on Phyno’s version of the song, we may be looking at a possibility that he may have written both songs.

Of course this still doesn’t explain why both Phyno and Pia Mia ended up with the same song and melody. But against the backdrop of a raving internet and continued silence from both Pia and Phyno, it’s safe to conclude that regardless of who actually owns the rights to “I’m A Fan”, DeCarlo is the missing piece of the puzzle.

