NYSC: Fayose calls for increase of monthly allowance

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has called on the Federal Government to increase the monthly allowance of the NYSC members considering the state of the economy.

Governor Fayose said during the swearing-in and official opening ceremony for the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream I of National Youth Service Corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ise/Orun/Emure Ekiti, Daily Post reports.

Fayose, represented by the Secretary to the State Government Dr. (Mrs) Modupe Alade, stressed that the N19,800 monthly allowance was no longer enough for the survival of Corps Members, urging that the allowee be reviewed and subsequently increased.