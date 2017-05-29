Nigeria on the brink of another civil war – Tunde Bakare

The General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned that Nigeria is on the brink of yet another Civil War following the unchecked killings of other Nigerians by herdsmen.

Pastor Tunde Bakare, said this on Sunday during his sermon declaring that the “country is moving towards another collapse.”

“We are at the verge of another collapse, if care is not taken. We are pushing ourselves into the (edge of the) precipice of another civil war.

[Read Also:] 92 ARMED HERDSMEN ARRESTED IN ABUJA [DETAILS]

“All these marauders, called herdsmen; if you don’t checkmate them quickly, and the people begin retaliation against what they are doing, we will begin to kill ourselves again.