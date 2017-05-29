Nigeria is not a democratic state – Balarabe Musa

Former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarebe Musa, has observed that from 1999 to date, Nigeria is still experiencing military rule.

“All that Nigerians have experienced from 1999 to date is a military dictatorship transfering power to a civilian dictatorship,” he said.

Speaking to Daily Post in Kaduna, Monday, Musa furiously asked, “Where is the democracy you are talking about? Who is practising democracy in Nigeria? Who is benefiting from democracy in Nigeria?

“When the military handed over power to a military dictator and later handed over power to his chosen civilian dictator, is that democracy? And again the same military dectator is in power dictating to Nigerians what is to be done, and you call that democracy?”

“Democracy in its true word has lost its value in the present political dispensation because we are being led by selfish and greedy people that call themselves politicians.”

He noted that Nigerians need a peaceful revolution to free themselves from slavery, to ensure people practice patriotism and nationalism.

“What we consider as political leaders since 1999 to date are only but a bunch of corrupt, selfish and irresponsible people that do not have the interest of the country at heart, but only to enrich themselves to the detriment of all Nigerians,” he observed.