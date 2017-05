The Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe, has confirmed the death of two residents of a three-storey building at Daddy Alhaja Street, Oke-Arin, Lagos Island.

The building collapsed with two persons reported dead while scores feared trapped. Reports by Vanguard had it that the building collapsed at about 9 a.m.

Fadipe said “We have commenced rescue operations at the site.”

Details later…