[The Music Blog]: Wait a minute, did American singer Pia Mia jack Phyno’s song?

With years of covers by Olu Maintain and uncredited sampling by P-Square in Nigeria music history, who knew the day would come when Nigerian artists could potentially lay a copyrights suit on an American artist. It may be too early to count our chickens, but if anything the eggs are already indicating something fishy.

For an insight into what’s going on, listen to Phyno’s “I’m A Fan” off his 2016 album, Playmaker.

Then listen to the recently released similarly titled version of the same song by American singer, Pia Mia featuring Jeremih.

Even if we ignore the similar titles, even harder to get past is the similarity in melody, tempo and composition. And this is where it gets funny. Obviously, there is no doubt Pia Mia will have the bigger song and considering we’re in the early days of summer, this new version of “I’m A Fan” could ease into playlists in the weeks to come.

The big question is, did Phyno licence this appropriation of his song? The other possibility here is that Phyno hired a songwriter who write the original then went rogue with it afterwards. Between these two clear-as-day options we’re also forced somewhat ludicrously to chuck Pia Mia’s refix of “I’m a Fan” to pure coincidence.

This is a developing story and we have reached out to Phyno’s team for comments we will revert to you later.