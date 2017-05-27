[The Music Blog]: Between porting to Glo and why 2face really quit The Voice

Earlier last week, it was news that 2face was leaving Airtel’s The Voice after only one season. The news would further go on to be that 2Baba (as he likes to be called these days) has decamped to Glo, giving a logical explanation to why he left The Voice. Glo is known for casting wide nets into the celebrity pool and pulling just about anyone who can sign a paper into a contract.

2baba would be joining the ranks of Wizkid, Wande Coal, Burna Boy et al, who currently have deals with Glo. He would also become another A-Lister known to have switched allegiance between competing brands.

To give a bit of context, 2Baba was unveiled as part of Airtel’s One 8 campaign in 2010 and has since been affiliated with the telecoms giant. Our inability to tell the exact details of 2Baba’s new deal with Glo may make it difficult to ascertain exactly why he ported rather unceremoniously from Airtel, but he won’t be the first to do this. Before hopping on the Glo train, Wizkid was also previously tied to MTN. Perhaps D’banj who signed different deals with all major telecommunications companies but Airtel, is the most notorious for this kind of brand prostitution.

The biggest winner here, however, is Glo, a telecoms giant known for null but unstable reception and cheap data bundles that never work. If there is anything Glo knows how to do, it’s working their signings for their money’s worth and we wish 2face (a near-legend who should be performing select events) goodluck on his next set of activation concerts across the country. Happy touring 2Baba.