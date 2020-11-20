What really is the problem with security details of ‘Nigerian VIPs?’ | Trigger-happiness or incompetence?

According to reports early Friday, a security aide to Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, allegedly shot a newspaper vendor, identified as Ifeanyi Okereke, in the head.

The horrific incident happened at about 3 pm, on Thursday, at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja. The victim was reportedly rushed to the National Hospital by his brother and some police officers, where he eventually died.

There are also accounts indicating that the late Okereke got hit by a stray bullet when he and some other street vendors on the Shehu Shagari Way, Three Arms Zone, gathered around the speaker’s convoy who was in the habit of giving them money whenever he passed by.

Gbajabiamila, Friday, took to his Twitter handle to describe his own account of how the sad incident occurred and measures he is taking to address the issue.  

His tweet reads:

The speaker suspending the culprit is a step in the right direction but justice has to be served. This is especially because of the handling of live ammunition by security operatives among unarmed civilians. To state it as worrisome is to make light of our concerns. It is an issue that needs to be urgently addressed considering the number of lives that have been lost to so-called “accidental discharge” over the years. Mr Okereke’s death and the #LekkiShooting that left many young Nigerians dead during the #EndSARS protest are a few cases in point.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Army claimed that they had shot blank bullets into the air to disperse the crowd exactly one month ago even though available evidence proves otherwise. “Coincidentally,” the Speaker claims that his security detail had shot into the air to disperse some so-called unidentified men who were obstructing his convoy’s movement.

But there are many questions that needs to be asked. Assuming (without conceding) that the movement of the Speaker’s convoy’s was obstructed, does it warrant shooting into the air amidst unarmed civilians? Couldn’t his security details have employed safer measures to disperse the crowd rather than endanger people’s lives? 

Why exactly do security operatives use brute force on unarmed civilians. We should also ask a bigger question; should all security agents in Nigeria be allowed to carry AK-47, knowing its potency to kill?

According to an article on Military.com, the AK-47 is the deadliest weapon ever built, on the whole. Its kill count even tops nuclear weapons in sheer numbers. But the first AK-47s were very heavy and weren’t really built for aiming.

The weapon uses a 7.62mm, high-velocity round that can “destroy whole areas of a body,” according to New York City trauma surgeons. They shatter bones, tear through organs and liquefy other materials as the round tumbles through the body — often in ways that cannot be repaired.

What exactly is the problem with Nigerian security operatives and the rampant cases of so-called “accidental discharge?” Is it a lack of proper training on how to handle live ammunition among unarmed civilians, sadism, hero-worship or trigger-happiness?

Whatever may be the case, the issue must be addressed by the government to put an end the increasing number of needless deaths resulting from “accidental discharge” from the mishandling of live ammunition by the armed forces. Too many families have already been thrown into a state of mourning from avoidable deaths in Nigeria and what the nation needs now is healing not more grief. 

In the mean time, justice must be served for the soul to Ifeanyi Okereke. Every life must matter in Nigeria and any other part of the world.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu November 20, 2020

Kunle Afolayan’s anger is somewhat justified, and it invites us to rethink how we approach works of art

A quoted reply by ace Director, Kunle Afolayan has caused a spirited conversation about what constitutes an appropriate response from ...

Kola Muhammed November 20, 2020

Dear 2023 Governorship/Presidential Aspirants, Joe Biden has a message for you

The past couple of weeks has seen the world’s attention fix on the presidential election in the United States of ...

Kola Muhammed November 20, 2020

Eromz yesterday, Moyin Victor today; the callous persecution of #EndSARS protesters continues | #FreeMoyin

It probably needs no emphasis that Nigerian youths are currently facing a lot of persecution from the government and subordinate ...

Chinedu Okafor November 20, 2020

‘Nigeria signs MoU to import fuel from Niger Republic’ | Is the FG failing to take its own advice?

The Federal government of Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for petroleum products transportation and storage with Niger Republic. ...

Kola Muhammed November 19, 2020

Bit-by-bit contrast: Here are the major evidences the CNN investigation is bringing forward on #LekkiShooting

Lekki Massacre happened; no, it didn’t.  That has been the jostle back and forth in the minds of many Nigerians ...

Chinedu Okafor November 18, 2020

#YNaijaSportsExtra: The Anthony Joshua vs Fury fight is one step closer to becoming a reality

For the past two years now, the biggest story surrounding the world of heavyweight boxing has centred around three key ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail