Meet the speakers for The Entertainment Fair and Festival | #TEFFEST2020

TEFFEST

The Entertainment Fair and Festival, #TEFFEST2020  is here! The festival which launched Last year, created by award-winning actress, Dr. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, starts on the 20th of November and will run for 3 days till the 22nd of November 2020. The Festival will be virtual for the first two days. With Film business being discussed on day 1 and Music business on day 2.

The day 3 will have the pitch competition, award ceremony and TEFFEST wrap party. The Wrap Party which holds at the award-winning actress’s newly built studio will also double as a soft launch of her newly built studio double doors by Redhot studios.
This last day event is However Strictly by Invitation. Although this year has been exceptionally hard on businesses, The Entertainment Fair and Festival’s goal is to help jumpstart the next business year.

Below are pictures of the Speakers and Angel investors:

#TEFFEST2020 Speakers and Angel Investor

