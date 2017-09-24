Nigeria is like a marriage where no one understands their individual roles – Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigeria will only make progress when it is restructured.

Key excerpts:

If the call for restructured is consistently ignored things will be in a constant state of disequilibrium and irritation. Such a situation tends toward the maintenance of an unsatisfactory status quo in the political economy. It is against reform.

We are like the bewildered couple who has got their marriage licence after a lavish wedding, yet neither of them really understands the meaning of marriage or their roles as husband and wife in it.

Legally, they are married but functionally, their union is a crippled one.

It is a rather curious lapse that a nation with such diversity as ours has not taken the time to give our legal marriage its proper functioning underpinning. In other words, we all lined up to call ourselves Nigerians without gathering to discuss what it meant.

We may be defined by political borders and boundaries but we have not glued ourselves to collective purpose and vision.

We argue over matters that long ago should have been settled.

We cannot become a better Nigeria with an undue concentration of power at the federal level. Competition for federal office will be too intense, akin to a winner-take-all duel.