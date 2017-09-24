“You must know that Jonathan inherited Diezani from Obasanjo” – Former Minister

A former Minister of National Planning, Prof Abubakar Suleiman, in an interview with Punch, said former President Goodluck Jonathan inherited estranged former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke from the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

Key excerpts:

On recession, …When you look at the various indicators, you will know that the country is still deeply in recession. There could be a slight improvement and there could be some kind of fluctuation.

On the anti-corruption war, he said, what we have been experiencing since this administration came on board is a fight against perceived enemies. I have not seen any measure or policy put in place or any mechanism put in place by the government of the day to re-orientate Nigerians on corrupt practices.

From all the revelation, I am insisting that Jonathan’s government did its best for Nigerians. It is a government that showed great love, care and presented many opportunities for Nigerians.

As for Diezani, you must know that Jonathan inherited her from (Olusegun) Obasanjo and (Umaru) Yar’Adua’s governments…though…it will be unfair for me as an intellectual and a Muslim to now pass blame on whether she is right or wrong…She worked with Shell Petroleum. She was in money before she came on board as a minister. But the revelations are mind-boggling, it took a lot of people by surprise.