Nigerians have the right to discuss the terms of their existence – Osinbajo at #Biafra50

Speaking at the #Biafra50 event, organised May 25 2017, Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, alongside, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, said Nigeria is better united than divided.

In his speech, the Acting President said, “Nigerians have the rights to, exercise, debate and discuss the terms of their existence.”

He however, does differs on the idea that one part of Nigeria should secede just as agitated by supporters of the Biafra movement.

Osinbajo said, “For every young Nigerian spewing hate on the Internet, there is another Nigerian finding love across ethnic lines.

“No one stands to benefit from divisive rhetorics. Nigeria would be much less colourful if we push for divisions.

“Permit me to differ (on secession) and to suggest that we are greater together than apart”.