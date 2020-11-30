Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system -Presidency, Lagos destroys 1,700 shops, shanties in Agege | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system -Presidency

An estimated 25 million Nigerians, beneficiaries from the Federal Government’s Solar Home Systems that commences this week, will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly, the Presidency has said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, revealed this in a statement on Sunday titled “25m Nigerians to own 5m solar systems at N4,000 monthly.”

He said the solar programme nicknamed Solar Power Naija, for which installations starts in December in underserved and off-grid communities across the country, is being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency.

“An important aspect of the scheme is the option of outright ownership by beneficiaries at a cost ranging from N1, 500 per week to N4, 000 monthly depending on the capacities, for a period of three years,” Akande said.

Lagos destroys 1,700 shops, shanties in Agege

Personnel of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, also referred to as taskforce, have demolished over 1,700 shanties and containerised shops around Fagba Railway lines, Agege.

The Head of Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, had served occupants of the structures a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ by the government and after the expiration of the removal order, an additional 21-day grace was given to the occupants to vacate the area before the demolition exercise commenced.

“These illegal shanties and containerised shops are occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables,” he said

At least 110 civilians killed in ‘gruesome’ Nigeria massacre

The United Nations has said a “gruesome” massacre against farmers in northeastern Nigeria has killed at least 110 people, raising tolls initially indicating 43 with at least 70 dead.

The killings took place in the early afternoon of Saturday in the village of Koshobe and other rural communities in the Jere local government area near Maiduguri, the capital of the conflict-hit Borno state.

“Armed men on motorcycles led a brutal attack on civilian men and women who were harvesting their fields,” Edward Kallon, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, said in a statement on Sunday.

“At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack,” he added, noting that several women are believed to have been kidnapped.

Buhari to launch autogas scheme Dec 1

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, December 1, launch the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) in Abuja; a scheme part of the federal government’s efforts to create a cheaper alternative fuel for equipment and vehicles.

According to a statement released on Sunday by Garba Deen Muhammad, spokesman for Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, the autogas program will deliver at least one million vehicle conversions by the end of 2021.

“The roll out is the culmination of the resolve of the President Buhari-led government to deepen domestic usage of natural gas in its various forms as well as making it the first choice source of cheaper and cleaner energy for Nigerians in their personal and industrial endeavours,” the statement read.

NCDC confirms 82 new COVID-19 cases

82 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-48

Rivers-8

Kwara-6

Yobe-6

Katsina-5

FCT-3

Nasarawa-2

Plateau-1

Ogun-1

Kano-1

Osun-1



67,412 confirmed

63,055 discharged

1,173 deaths pic.twitter.com/0dXgT7xm17 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 29, 2020