Small Steps | The Daily Vulnerable

by Otonyesia Fubara-Manuel

Let’s talk about that moment when you are overwhelmed with sadness and you are lonely, what do you do? 

That moment you crave intimacy greater than orgasm. But the problem is that you can’t get it because for some reasons you are stuck at home. You want to go out but you can’t and you don’t even want people in because you love your space. You want something but you are holding yourself back.

Let’s talk about how our personality is keeping us from that which we desire. How do we stop letting it hold us back? How do we overcome this because it’s almost 2021 and we can’t keep pretending like it’s not a problem? 

Let’s start by taking it one step at a time, one day at a time. Let’s start by going to places filled with people like us, places filled with things that make us happy. It’s about connecting with people that can make us go the distance; it’s about building meaningful friendships. 

Let’s start from there. 

