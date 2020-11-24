Nigerian travellers to pay $15,000 visa bond in new Trump policy | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerian travellers to pay $15,000 visa bond in new Trump policy

According to a newly issued temporary policy, Nigerian visitors to the United States may have to pay up to $15,000 in bonds in a bid to discourage nationals of some countries with higher visa overstay rate.

The President Donald Trump administration introduced the visa bond pilot programme on Monday for B-1 visas (for business travellers) and B-2 visas (for tourists) and it is expected to run for six months — December 24 to June 24, 2021. The rule will see US consular officials ask travellers from affected countries to pay a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000. About 15 African countries are said to be on the list.

“The purpose of the pilot program is to assess the operational feasibility of posting, processing and discharging visa bonds, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to help assess the burden on government agencies and identify any practical challenges related to visa bonds,” the policy document read.

FG exempts minimum wage earners from tax

The Federal Government has proposed the exemption of minimum wage earners from the Personal Income Tax in the 2020 Finance Bill.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the purpose is to lessen the impact of inflation on Nigerians.

The statement said that President Muhammadu Buhari made these disclosures in his speech delivered virtually by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Monday at the opening session of the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit Group Conference with the theme: “Building Partnerships for Resilience”

“These provisions which complement the tax breaks given to small businesses last year will not only further stimulate the economy, but are also a fulfillment of promises made to take steps to help reduce the cost of transportation and the impact of inflation on ordinary Nigerians,” President Buhari said.

Gunmen invade Ahmadu Bello University, abduct lecturer, wife, daughter

Gunmen invaded the staff quarters of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, kidnapping a lecturer known as Dr Bako along with his wife and daughter.

The incident took place on Monday around 12:50 am at Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, ABU Main Campus, Samaria, Zaria. The institution’s spokesperson, Malam Auwalu Umar, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Minister’s brother kidnaped in Kano

Babawuro Tofai, the younger brother to the Minister of agriculture, Sabo Nanono, has been abducted in Kano.

Gunmen had whisked the victim away from his family house in Gabasawa local government area of the state on Monday morning. Umar Wali, one of the aides of the minister, confirmed the abduction.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

NCDC confirms 56 new COVID-19 cases

56 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Kaduna-18

FCT-17

Lagos-6

Plateau-5

Kano-3

Kwara-2

Yobe-2

Ekiti-1

Niger-1

Rivers-1



66,439 confirmed

62,241 discharged

1,168 deaths pic.twitter.com/5rsE11M9Zo — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 23, 2020