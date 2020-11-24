Don’t underrate sleep | The Daily Vulnerable

By a guest contributor
Don’t make important decisions with a tired brain. Go to bed and decide the next day.
Sleep is a priority. It’s essential for good health, performance in our work, and for being less irritable.
I’ve never regretted going to bed early, but I almost always regret staying up late.
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
