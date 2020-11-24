Don’t underrate sleep | The Daily Vulnerable

By a guest contributor

Don’t make important decisions with a tired brain. Go to bed and decide the next day.

Sleep is a priority. It’s essential for good health, performance in our work, and for being less irritable.

I’ve never regretted going to bed early, but I almost always regret staying up late.

