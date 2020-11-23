Audio promises: Anambra Guber Aspirant faces criticism over 21 Universities dream | The #YNaijaCover

If there is one thing Nigerians have gotten used to, it’s our politicial leaders buliding up tall towers of promises only to get into office and not deliver on them.

So when America-based medical doctor, Dr Godwin Maduka, made his plans known to build 21 universities in Anambra State if elected governor, Nigerians were quick to call ‘Foul!’.

Speaking during a programme he organized for the youths of the state at Umuchukwu country home in Orumba South LGA, Maduka said he will establish higher institutions of learning so that Ndi Anambra would have greater access to university education.

“If given the opportunity, I will build one university each in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state. Education is key all over the world. We shouldn’t have a few scattered universities here. It is not that hard to set it up. In other places of the earth, some towns have up to six universities. It should be as easy as ABC. We will start with only 21; one per local government,” he added.

With the available universities on ground, Nigerian students aren’t even getting educated because of the incessant ASUU strikes. Most often than not we see politicians make these humongous promisees with no detailed plans to back it up. We’ve seen it happen a thousand times, and we recognise it for what it is – audio promises.

Check out our latest stories using these links:

The Lagos State Transport law and the excesses in enforcing traffic laws

FIFA is attempting a clean up of the Confederation of African Football, and ‘someone’ is answering for it

Here are steps the FG mustn’t shy away from if we are to exit recession anytime soon

Can CONUA, the rival body to ASUU, solve Nigeria’s educational problems?