Normalising divorce, fake news in Nigeria, Afro Nation Festival | Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

On Fake News in Nigeria; Why We Should All be Worried – Farida Adamu

The spread of fake news happens in three phases; first, someone has to create the news, it is hosted on an information sharing platform like the blogs or social media page, and then it is shared by other users who come across the information. Sharing is the most important part of this triangle as the creators of news understand the place of cognitive bias in information sharing, where people will rather side with information that complies with their belief than accept alternative information that is fact based.

Let’s Get Divorced!– theRsyndrome

Normalizing divorce will help women who experience domestic abuse to locate a way out without feeling like they are committing a sin against their god(s) or against their society. It will help to kill the mentality that women have invisible expiry dates and should be happy to even be picked by a man willing to give her the undefeated ‘Mrs.’ label.

Meet Nigerians Who are Neither Men Nor Women and Identify as Non-Binary – Vincent Desmond

This gaslighting and invalidation of one’s gender identity – instinctive as it may be to many cis-gendered Nigerians whose realities are rooted in hetereonormativity – is an example of one of the many forms of violence trans and non-binary Nigerians are forced to face and deal with

I’m a Queer Nigerian. It’s Hard to Find a Church Community – Nelson C.J.

But for all of the openness these new wave churches profess, the conversations around queerness have often played out via correctional undertones and are sometimes avoided all together. When I’ve tried talking about issues specific to being queer with other L.G.B.T.Q. people who attend these services, this avoidance seems to be a key motivating factor in their decision to keep returning.

Afro Nation Festival’s Smade on Unifying Africans across the Continent and Diaspora – Vincent Desmond

Within minutes of speaking with Adesegun Adeosun, it’s apparent that Afro Nation is much more than an urban music festival.

The Afro Nation co-founder, better known as Smade, talks passionately about connecting Africans across the globe. In less than a year since its debut edition, Afro Nation has successfully done this and gone on to establish itself as the largest festival celebrating African culture on the continent and in the diaspora