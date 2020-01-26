Normalising divorce, fake news in Nigeria, Afro Nation Festival | Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

On Fake News in Nigeria; Why We Should All be Worried – Farida Adamu 

The spread of fake news happens in three phases; first, someone has to create the news, it is hosted on an information sharing platform like the blogs or social media page, and then it is shared by other users who come across the information. Sharing is the most important part of this triangle as the creators of news understand the place of cognitive bias in information sharing, where people will rather side with information that complies with their belief than accept alternative information that is fact based.

Let’s Get Divorced!– theRsyndrome

Normalizing divorce will help women who experience domestic abuse to locate a way out without feeling like they are committing a sin against their god(s) or against their society. It will help to kill the mentality that women have invisible expiry dates and should be happy to even be picked by a man willing to give her the undefeated ‘Mrs.’ label.

Meet Nigerians Who are Neither Men Nor Women and Identify as Non-Binary – Vincent Desmond

This gaslighting and invalidation of one’s gender identity – instinctive as it may be to many cis-gendered Nigerians whose realities are rooted in hetereonormativity – is an example of one of the many forms of violence trans and non-binary Nigerians are forced to face and deal with

I’m a Queer Nigerian. It’s Hard to Find a Church Community – Nelson C.J. 

But for all of the openness these new wave churches profess, the conversations around queerness have often played out via correctional undertones and are sometimes avoided all together. When I’ve tried talking about issues specific to being queer with other L.G.B.T.Q. people who attend these services, this avoidance seems to be a key motivating factor in their decision to keep returning.

Afro Nation Festival’s Smade on Unifying Africans across the Continent and Diaspora – Vincent Desmond 

Within minutes of speaking with Adesegun Adeosun, it’s apparent that Afro Nation is much more than an urban music festival.

The Afro Nation co-founder, better known as Smade, talks passionately about connecting Africans across the globe. In less than a year since its debut edition, Afro Nation has successfully done this and gone on to establish itself as the largest festival celebrating African culture on the continent and in the diaspora

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo January 27, 2020

John Legend at ThisDay’s 25th anniversary, Soundcity MVP Awards | Here are the top 5 events we loved in January

January is the ghetto, things are slow and the month is taking forever to end. It is what we deserve ...

Bernard Dayo January 27, 2020

Angelique Kidjo dedicates Grammy win to Burna Boy, Bolt introduces tricycle to Uyo – Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Legendary singer, Angelique Kidjo on Sunday night beat Burna Boy and a host of others to win the Best World ...

Op-Ed Editor January 24, 2020

Forex, sex work, Nigerians with superiority complex | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo January 24, 2020

Osinbajo approves Amotekun, Victor Moses joins Inter Milan on loan | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Osinbajo, IGP, South West governors agree that Amotekun should go on The Federal Government and South-West governors have reached an ...

Op-Ed Editor January 23, 2020

On Lagos traffic, therapy, paying house rent | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-ed Editor January 23, 2020

8 soldiers killed in Boko Haram ambush, Lassa fever claims 15 lives in Ondo | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

We’ll bring Alison Madueke back to Nigeria to face justice – EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu vows Acting Chairman of the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail