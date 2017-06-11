Notorious kidnapper Evans keeps victims until they pay last penny – Police

The Police on Saturday said notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike known as Evans collects millions of dollars as ransom from his victims.

Evans was arrested on Saturday in Lagos alongside five members of his gang by the inspector-general of police intelligence response team.

Police Public Relations officer, Jimoh Moshood in a statement on Sunday said Evans has his gangs spread across every part of the country.

“Evans was first declared wanted in August, 2013 when he masterminded the attempted kidnap of Vincent Obianudo, owner of Young Shall Grow Motors in Festac, Lagos, where a Policeman attached to the victim foiled the attack and killed three of Evans gang members but also lost his life in the process,” the statement read.

“Some of Evans gang members were subsequently arrested, but he regrouped after with several gangs and became more vicious and unleashes terror in the mentioned states of the federation.

“He is the vicious leader of a highly organized kidnap for ransom syndicate and criminal gang terrorizing and responsible for several kidnap of notable/prominent Nigerians in Lagos state, including the western, eastern, south-south and some northern States.

“Evans and his gangs keep their victim kidnapped in Lagos Area at House No. 21 Prophet Asaye Close New Igando, Lagos state until the ransom is paid to him.

“Ransom money are paid to him in millions of dollars, some victims are kept for upward of six to seven months until the last penny is paid. He never reduces his tagged ransom money. None of his gang members know his house.”