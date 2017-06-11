We didn’t raid CJN Onnoghen’s home – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied rumours that it raided the house of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The agency also denied that it found $9 million in such raid.

A top official of the agency told PRNigeria, a news agency, that the report is false in its entirety.

The officer said: “The entire report claiming that DSS has found close to $9m in the account of the Chief Justice of the Federation is complete falsehood and baseless insinuation.

“In fact, there is no single operation or raid at any residence or home of the Chief Justice. The media and the public are kindly advised to ignore such reckless reports.

“It is unfortunate that some mischief makers may go to any length to fabricate stories to cause confusion in the polity.”

The agency had raided the homes of some judges last year.

Some items were recovered during the raid including cash in different currencies.