Obstructionist Democrats must stop tampering with U.S. security – Trump

President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats for using the courts to tamper with the security of the United States.

Trump, who stated this on Friday via his Twitter account labelled the Democrats as “obstructionists”.

“The Obstructionist Democrats make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop!” he tweeted.

Trump is having a battle in the courts over his executive order banning citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries from gaining entry into the United States.

