Hilda Dokubo reacts to Senator Abbo being made AGN Patron

Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo has reacted to Adamawa-born senator, Elisha Abbo being made a patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Recalling how the lawmaker was spotted in a video assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop, the veteran actress stated that making an “abuser of women a Patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria is an unpardonable abuse”.

Appeal Court stays execution of judgment sacking Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman

The Appeal Court which made a U-turn and heard an appeal filed by Adams Oshiomhole over his suspension as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday, has stayed the execution of the judgement issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja on March 4, 2020.

The three-man panel led by Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaha, which granted reliefs contained in an ex-parte motion argued by the lead lawyer to Oshiomhole and the APC, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), temporarily stopped the respondents from carrying out by the judgement issued by the federal high court pending the determination of a motion on notice filed by Oshiomhole and the APC.

FBI arrests 13 Nigerians over $30m cyber fraud

13 Nigerians have been arrested by operatives of US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on charges of $30m cyber fraud. The Nigerians were arrested alongside 11 others over their involvement in a large-scale fraud which targeted citizens, corporations, and financial institutions throughout the country.

Odion Ighalo willing to forfeit N2.6b in order to stay at Manchester United

Odion Ighalo is reportedly willing to let go of £6m from his salary with Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua in order to stay permanently at Manchester United. According to a report by The Sun, Ighalo is keen to stay at United permanently and is will take a pay cut off 6 million pounds in order to make the move permanent.

Liberia confirms first case of Coronavirus

Liberia has recorded its first coronavirus case, a ministry official said on Monday March 16. The Coronavirus patient is Nathaniel Blama, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, who returned to the country on Friday March 13 following a visit to Switzerland.