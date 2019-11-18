‘The Ghost and The House of Truth’ closes AFRIFF winning 3 awards

The African Film Festival (AFRIFF) ended on a glorious note; closing with the spectacular new film – The Ghost and The House of Truth by Akin Omotoso and Executive Producer-Ego Boyo.

The film premiered to an outstanding number of film lovers, enthusiasts, students and supporters of the art. The newly opened Filmhouse Cinemas at Landmark was filled to capacity for this much-anticipated premiere. In attendance was the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Representatives of the Police, Judiciary, Child protection units Lagos State, Media and dignitaries from the American, British and German Consulates. The premiere had several Nollywood practitioners led by Ego Boyo, Kate Henshaw, Lala Akindoju, Rita Dominc, Joke Silva, Mildred Okwo, Kunle Afolayan, Hilda Dokubo, Tope Tedela, Uzor Osimkpa, Toyin Osinaike, Seun Ajayi, and Dolapo Oni.

The Ghost and House of Truth received a lot of great reviews from the panel of Judges and audience at the Premiere. It is no surprise that the movie received 3 AFRIFF Globe awards. The Ghost and The House of truth won; “Best Actress” (Kate Henshaw) “Best Director” (Akin Omotoso) “Best Nigerian Film” (The Ghost and The House of Truth)

The Ghost and The House of Truth has a line-up of actors such as critically acclaimed BAFTA breakthrough Brit ; Susan Wokoma, multiple award-winning actress Kate Henshaw, Fabian Oloyede, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju with a supporting cast that includes, Uzo Ozimkpa, Toyin Oshinaike, Seun Ajayi, Tope Tedela, Chioma ‘Chigurl’ Omeruah, Keira Heywatch, Oludara Egerton – Shyngle and an outstanding cast of Child actors and an international crew.

“The Ghost and the House of Truth” is the sixth Film from the stables of the Temple Productions and the second collaborative work with Director Akin Omotoso and Producer Ego Boyo.

Their focus is to make films that provoke enquiry into topical social issues that affect and shape the experience of the average person in our society thereby providing an avenue for reflection, dialogue and solutions that meet the needs of our time.

The film opens at the box office across Nigeria on the 22nd of November at the nearest cinema near you.

For a list of theatres, tickets purchase and movie trailer, visit

http://templeproduction.net/theghostofthehouseoftruth