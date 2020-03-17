Sinach is the most followed Nigerian musician on Youtube with 1 million subs

Sinach

I can’t even wrap my head around it. Sinach, the Nigerian gospel music singer who has somehow managed to cross over to global gospel audiences, commanding 6 figure sums for her performances and hosting sold out concerts with as many as 6 million streamers when she livestreamed on Youtube has finally hit the coveted 1 million subscribers on Youtube.

 

As far as we know, she is the first Nigerian musician period to reach this milestone, dwarfing all the more ‘popular’ afrobeat and hiphop stars around whom much of the fanfare in Nigerian music revolves. The only other Nigerian (not from the diaspora) who wipes the floor with Sinach’s record is Mark Angel Comedy, which has a mindboggling 5.7 million subscribers and whose videos average 3 million views.

What does this mean for Sinach?

Well, Youtube Music just launched in Nigeria, which means she can directly profit off streams of her music on Youtube and can truly grow her audience by creating dedicated non-music related content for them to binge on. She can interact with them on the platform and do music video premieres, another follower boosting spectacle that will become all the more relevant in the age of social distancing thanks to the Coronavirus.

Congratulations Sinach, and maybe its time we all stopped looking down on gospel music and streaming on Youtube.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor March 16, 2020

Bayo The Creator’s GTA Naija parodies are the coolest thing on the internet

There is a lot of sub-par media content being churned out by Nigerian content creators. Especially in the age of ...

Chinedu Okafor March 15, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: A social experiment into the typical Nigerian relationship

There is a fine line between what is and what is meant to be, and such prospects especially socio-economic ones ...

Chinedu Okafor March 15, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Session time, and the ladies are reported for their stubbornness

It’s been a very dramatic week in the Love Pad, but then again, it always is. From evictions to nominations, ...

Chinedu Okafor March 14, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: True colors are beginning to show #PreshDavid

We are four weeks into the Ultimate Love reality show and who’s in and who’s out is a question we ...

Chinedu Okafor March 14, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Bolar’s ship in trouble, as Arnold’s ex pays a surprise visit

It’s another weekend in the Ultimate Love Pad and Aunty decided to run back a play from last week’s play ...

Chinedu Okafor March 12, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Jerry issues apology to his partner Meriton, as Micherry continues to wax strong

Like I once heard, life starts when the school ends; I’m not entirely sure this saying applies to Ultimate Love, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail