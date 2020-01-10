5 Things that Should Matter Today: Senator Abbo absent from trial due to ”health challenges”

The absence of Senator Elisha Abbo, who allegedly assaulted a nursing mother and the prosecution counsel, on Thursday, stalled the continuation of his trial in a Zuba Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Abuja

The defence counsel, Mr Isaac Adeniyi, apologised for the absence of the defendant, adding that “he had health challenges.”

Adeniyi, who did not object to the prosecution’s request for adjournment, said the dates suggested by the prosecution were not convenient for him.

President Buhari reverses dismissal of NBET MD by Minister of Power

The dismissal of Marilyn Amobi, former managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET) by the Minister of Power Sale Mamman, has been reversed by President Buhari.

Nnaemeka Ewelukwa who assumed office as the acting managing director of NBET was asked to step aside for Amobi to resume her former position in the memo issued by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Gunmen kill 12 in plateau state

A tragic incident occurred in Kulben village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau in the early hours of Thursday January 9, as gunmen suspected to be herdsmen stuck, killing 12 residents of the community.

The state’s police spokesperson, DSP Terna Tyopev who confirmed the attack which also left a resident of the community injured, said a team of police officers were deployed to the community to prevent further attacks.

Okorocha reacts to alleged division of 6bn ISOPADEC Fund

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has fired back at Governor Emeka Ihedioha over an alleged indictment in misappropriation and diversion of N6 billion meant Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) during his tenure.

Okorocha stated that he will only publish what he did with the funds in his 8-year tenure, if the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state publishes what it did with funds meant for same commission after previously governing the state for 12 years.

Plateau Governor condemn attack on Kombun, vows punishment for perpetrators

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has condemned in strong terms the killing of innocent persons following an attack by gunmen at Kulben village in Kombun district of Mangu LGA on Wednesday 8th January 2020.

In statement signed by Dr. Makut Simon Macham ANIPR, Director of Press & Public Affairs, the Governor described the attack as another attempt to puncture the peace that has gradually returned to the State.