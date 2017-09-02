Pay our entitlements or forget re-election | Former LG Chiefs tell Obiano

Former Deputy Chairmen of Local Government Areas in Anambra State on Saturday asked governor Willie Obiano to pay their entitlements or forget his re-election.

In a meeting in Awka, the former administrators said they would withdraw their support if he refuses to pay arrears of their entitlements totalling about N80m.

They said the debts included wardrobe allowances, 28-day hotel claims, furniture allowances and salary differentials for two years they served.

Their leaders, Chuks Obiwelozo and Emmanuel Enwerem, alleged that former local government chairmen and councillors who served with them had long been paid such entitlements.

“We are 20 in number across Anambra north, central and south senatorial districts of the state; and we have siblings, children, parents, friends and well wishers.

“We want the governor to know what is going on; we are suffering and this is adversely affecting our families.

“And we want him to know that this is election period. We can’t go into that election in empty stomachs.

“The governor is a good person, but some of his aides are blocking us from seeing him and lodging our complaints. There’s communication gap and we are not happy about it”.

“Our protest is not against the governor, but it’s clear and natural that hungry people cannot be expected to participate effectively in any electoral process. We want the governor to hear this and pay us so that we can be part of the electioneering” he added.

They alleged that the Chairman of Local Government/State Joint Account Committee, Mr Tony Olih, was frustrating their payment.