Photo of the Day: Is this where all the NYSC camp khaki trousers went?

NYSCtrouser

by Akan Ido

This is just for laughs, we don’t imagine there’s a shortage of khaki trousers in the NYSC camp but if there’s any, then it’s safe to say this is where it all went.

This large-hearted lady won’t be needing the tailors to slim-fit her trousers during the compulsory service year cos she fills this up just right.

This is one youth ‘corper’ living large in every sense of the word.

 

This photo was sent in by a reader.

Comments

Tags

5 Comments

