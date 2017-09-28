Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner dies at 91

Iconic founder of Playboy Magazine, Hugh Hefner is dead.

According to Playboy Enterprises, Hefner died of natural causes at his Playboy mansion on Wednesday.

Cooper Hefner, Playboy Enterprises’ chief creative officer and Hugh’s son, said in a statement, “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.”

Hefner, 60 years ago, founded Playboy Magazine, which combines images of nude women with in-depth articles, interviews and fiction by a variety of well-known writers.

He reportedly founded the magazine with $600 and another $1,000 borrowed from his mother.

Hefner was survived by his wife, Crystal, his sons, Cooper, David and Marston, and his daughter, Christie, the statement said.