Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner dies at 91

Iconic founder of Playboy Magazine, Hugh Hefner is dead.

According to Playboy Enterprises, Hefner died of natural causes at his Playboy mansion on Wednesday.

Cooper Hefner, Playboy Enterprises’ chief creative officer and Hugh’s son, said in a statement, “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.”

Hefner, 60 years ago, founded Playboy Magazine, which combines images of nude women with in-depth articles, interviews and fiction by a variety of well-known writers.

He reportedly founded the magazine with $600 and another $1,000 borrowed from his mother.

Hefner was survived by his wife, Crystal, his sons, Cooper, David and Marston, and his daughter, Christie, the statement said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

EFCC

The YNaija Tracklist: I have paid half salary for July… | Bello reacts to Kogi workers’ protest | FG: Looters hiding funds with sophistication | More stories

Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya is dead

‘The biggest problem with 2016 AFRIFF was funding’ | Founder, Chioma Ude speaks on the success of the Festival