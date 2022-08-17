Here are some of the reactions to FireBoy’s “Bandana” Music Video

The music video for Fireboy DML’s recent single “Bandana” has been released.

“Bandana,” which features Asake, is taken from his newly released third studio album, “Playboy.”

The single, which was directed by TG Omori, paid homage to the scarf that bears its name. Both performers dress. Asake is wearing a luxury suit and a lot of jewelry, while Fireboy DML is wearing a scarf and a black leather jacket.

“Playboy” was released by Fireboy DML on August 5th, 2022. His viral hit singles “Peru” and “Peru remix” with Ed Sheeran are included on the 14-track album.

Here are some reactions to the music video.

Click HERE to watch the ” Bandana” music video.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 16, 2022

Rema and Selena Gomez share kisses at his concert in Los Angeles

The popular American singer Selena Gomez attended Rema’s show in Los Angeles, which he hosted as part of his current ...

Joshua Ononose August 16, 2022

Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, charged with two counts of assault with a firearm

According to the authorities, A$AP Rocky is facing charges of two counts of armed assault in Los Angeles. In an ...

Joshua Ononose August 13, 2022

Here are the highlights from Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s Traditional Wedding

The traditional wedding of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, and her boo, Pastor Blessed, took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State ...

YNaija August 11, 2022

Chocolate City’s rising star, Major AJ, is bringing his unique sound to Afro-pop with his latest EP, “Retroverse”

It’s no longer news that the global village is enjoying the sounds emanating from the motherland as we have seen ...

Joshua Ononose August 8, 2022

Kizz Daniel: A talented artist with a very bad work ethic

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly called Kizz Daniel, is currently trending on Twitter for not showing up for a stage performance ...

Joshua Ononose August 5, 2022

Fireboy DML is bringing the heat with his new album ‘PlayBoy’

The eagerly awaited album ‘Playboy’ by Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has finally been released. Since Olamide first ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail