Renowned Media Mogul and Founder of AIT Chief Raymond Dokpesi is Dead

Chief Raymond Dokpesi, esteemed Chairman of Daar Communications, has reportedly passed away, leaving behind a significant void in the media industry. According to reliable sources, the influential figure and prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) breathed his last in Abuja at the age of 71.

Reports indicate that Chief Dokpesi succumbed to the aftermath of a stroke, which occurred shortly after the conclusion of the Ramadan fast. He had been receiving medical care at an Abuja hospital, diligently managing his health in hopes of recovery. The stroke had severely impacted his daily activities, prompting him to undergo occupational therapy.

Tragically, it is believed that Chief Raymond Dokpesi suffered an electrocution incident while engaged in one of his routine gym exercises, which subsequently led to the stroke that ultimately claimed his life. The news of his sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the media and political spheres, as he was widely respected for his pioneering contributions and vision.

The Dokpesi family is expected to release an official statement regarding the unfortunate development in the near future, shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding Chief Dokpesi’s passing.

It is worth noting that in 2020, Chief Raymond Dokpesi and members of his family had battled COVID-19 and were hospitalized at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital. Thankfully, they were able to overcome the disease and make a successful recovery.

Chief Raymond Dokpesi’s indelible mark on the media landscape is undeniable. He was the founder of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, and his expertise extended beyond broadcasting as he served as the Deputy Director-General of Technical and Systems for Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council.

