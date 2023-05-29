President Bola Tinubu Makes His First Three Official Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wasted no time in making his first three official appointments shortly after his inauguration on Monday.

One of the notable appointments is Mr. Dele Alake, who has been selected as the president’s spokesperson. Mr. Alake has a longstanding association with President Tinubu, having previously served as his Commissioner of Information and Strategy during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

Additionally, President Tinubu appointed Ambassador Kunle Adeleke as the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) to the President. Ambassador Adeleke’s experience and expertise in diplomatic matters make him a valuable addition to President Tinubu’s team.

Furthermore, the president named Olusegun Dada, the APC National Youth Leader, as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media. With his extensive knowledge of digital platforms and communication, Dada is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the president’s online presence and engagement.

These appointments take immediate effect, signifying President Tinubu’s commitment to swiftly assembling a capable team to support his administration’s objectives.

