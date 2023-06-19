President Bola Tinubu to Attend Global Summit in Paris for Signing of New Financial Pact

President Bola Tinubu is set to join world leaders in Paris, France on June 22nd and 23rd for a two-day summit aimed at reviewing and signing a New Global Financial Pact. The pact focuses on providing support and investment to vulnerable countries affected by climate change, energy crisis, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit will address various issues, including restoring fiscal space for countries facing financial challenges, mobilizing innovative financing for climate-vulnerable nations, promoting development in low-income countries, and encouraging investment in green infrastructure for the energy transition.

President Tinubu, along with global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts, and economists, will take a comprehensive approach to address the recovery of economies from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and the growing poverty rates. The goal is to provide access to finance and investment that will foster inclusive growth.

The summit will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France at Palais Brongniart. President Tinubu will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials. He is expected to return to Abuja on Saturday.