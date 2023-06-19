‘He Gave Me N200m’ – Wike Reveals Why He Supported Akpabio’s Senate Presidency Bid

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has finally opened up about the reasons behind his support for Godswill Akpabio to become the 10th Senate President of the National Assembly. Speaking at a special thanksgiving service organized by his family, Wike declared Akpabio as a long-time loyalist, citing the financial contribution the senator made to his own campaign in 2014 and 2015.

During his speech at St. Peters Deanery in Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor, Wike candidly disclosed that Akpabio generously donated a whopping sum of N200 million towards his gubernatorial campaign during those critical years. Despite facing criticism from various quarters, Wike acknowledged Akpabio’s unwavering support and emphasized the principle of reciprocity.

“When I was running in 2014 and 2015, he came out and supported me. He gave me N200 million for that election,” Wike revealed, showcasing the significant financial backing he received from Akpabio.

True to the adage that one good turn deserves another, Wike expressed his gratitude and explained that his support for Akpabio in his bid for the Senate Presidency was a testament to their enduring alliance. The former governor recognized the pivotal role Akpabio played in his own political journey, and he believed it was only fitting to reciprocate the gesture.

However, in response to Wike’s claim, Akpabio clarified that the N200 million he contributed to Wike’s campaign in 2015 did not come from the treasury of Akwa Ibom State, where he served as governor at the time. Akpabio clarified that the funds were sourced from his personal savings accumulated during his tenure as a managing director in the telecom sector before entering politics.