“I Collect Golden Stars Award, I Go Collect Grammy Come Home,” Portable Declares after ‘Artiste of the Year’ Win

In a remarkable achievement, Portable, the talented Nigerian artist, claimed the prestigious “Artiste of the Year” award at the Golden Stars Award ceremony held on June 18 in Lekki, Lagos. The Golden Stars Award is a renowned event that recognizes corporate leadership and institutional excellence in Nigeria.

Portable took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting videos from the event and expressing his gratitude to his fans and manager for their unwavering support. In one of the videos, the jubilant singer confidently declared that winning a Golden Stars Award was just the beginning, as he aimed to bring home a Grammy in the future. “I collect Golden Stars Award, I go collect Grammy come home,” he enthusiastically proclaimed.

Embracing his unique style, Portable even referred to himself as the “newborn Fela” in an accompanying caption, highlighting his aspiration to carry on the legacy of the legendary Nigerian musician Fela Kuti.

This recent triumph follows Portable’s rise to prominence after his collaboration with record producer Olamide and dancer Poco Lee on the infectious street hop song, “Zazoo Zeh,” released in December 2021. The track quickly became a sensation, propelling Portable into the limelight and leading to numerous performances at various shows and clubs.

While Portable’s bold statements and controversial persona have sparked discussions on social media, there is no denying his talent and ambition. With his sights set on the ultimate music industry accolade, the Grammy, Portable is determined to make his mark on the global stage.

As fans eagerly anticipate Portable’s future endeavors, his remarkable win at the Golden Stars Award serves as a testament to his growing prominence and sets the stage for an exciting journey towards achieving his dreams.

