President Buhari is in good health – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said President Muhammadu Buhari is in very good health.

Mohammed spoke after leading the Presidential media team to a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

They included Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; Senior Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Special Assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie and official Presidential photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo.

The minister said the President exchanged banters with his aides and has not lost his sense of humour.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina stated that the President will be back immediate his doctors ask him return to Nigeria.

VIDEO: President @MBuhari: "Lai, I see you everywhere in the press. It's very good. [Going] by the press you're working very hard…" pic.twitter.com/H3DXY395Xe — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 12, 2017