Our relationship with Nigeria still intact despite raid – UN

The United Nations’ relations with Nigeria remains intact, despite an unauthorised raid by Nigerian troops at a UN base on Saturday, an official has said.

Peter Lundberg told a press conference in Maiduguri that the United Nations was working with the Nigerian government to resolve the issue of Friday’s search of the humanitarian camp known as the “Red Roof”.

I am very pleased to report that our relationship of collaboration and trust are intact at this stage,” the UN deputy humanitarian coordinator for Nigeria said.

“We are focused on the work ahead to ensure that the millions of vulnerable people in the northeast are supported with life-saving humanitarian aid,” Lundberg added.

The Nigerian military, which claimed there was no sign it was a UN camp, issued a statement Friday calling its “operation” a success but added that no suspect was found.