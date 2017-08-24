President Trump honours Vietnam War Hero, Donald Ballard

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump has expressed his great satisfaction and appreciation of the service of Donald E. Ballard during the Vietnam War.

The President's made the appreciation while delivering a speech the American Legion Convention in Reno, Nevada yesterday.

While delivering his address which had numerous veterans were in attendance, Mr Trump called out Ballard to the podium to honour and appreciate him for his service during the Vietnam War.

Following the conclusion of the convention, the President this morning wrote on his Twitter handle, “Donald E. Ballard, on behalf of the people of the United States, THANK YOU for your courageous service. YOU INSPIRE US ALL! #ALConv2017”

Born December 5, 1945, Donald Everett Ballard is a retired American colonel in the Kansas National Guard and former member of the United States Navy, in which he was a hospital corpsman in the Vietnam War and received the Medal of Honor for heroic actions above and beyond the call of duty on May 16, 1968.

During the convention, President Trump also signed the “American veterans Appeals and improvements act” into law. The act makes it easier for veterans to appeal decisions on disability claims through the Department of Veterans Affairs.