[The Presidential Blog] How the Osinbajos attended Democracy Day Church service [PHOTOS]

“Today marks the 2nd anniversary of our assumption of office” tweeted a presumably excited Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo early this morning, before he released his bombshell of a Democracy Day Speech via his Medium account.
But before all of today’s activities, the Acting President donned a markedly different blue and grey striped Agbada to attend a Democracy Day Church service in company of his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja yesterday to give thanks to God.
See the photos we found below:
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 2. L-R; On arrival, The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, DrAyokunle, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received by The Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Ecumenical Center in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 28 2017
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE : On arrival Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received by The Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas and others during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Ecumenical Center in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 28 2017
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 5&5B. On arrival Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received by The Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi and others during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 28 2017
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 1. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo received by The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr Supo Ayokunle, during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 28 2017
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 7. On arrival Acting President Yemi Osinbajo accompanied by his wife Dolapo during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 28 2017
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 8A. L-R; Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 28 2017
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 8A. L-R; Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Economical Center in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 28 2017
AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO DEMOCRACY DAY CHURCH SERVICE 9. L-R; Speaker Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara his wife, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo his wife Dolapo and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Walter Onnoghen and his wife during the 2017 Democracy day Church service at the Ecumenical Center in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 28 2017
All photos were taken by Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Assistant to the President on Photography. He also took these ones of President Buhari earlier this month.