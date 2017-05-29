[The Presidential Blog] How the Osinbajos attended Democracy Day Church service [PHOTOS]

“Today marks the 2nd anniversary of our assumption of office” tweeted a presumably excited Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo early this morning, before he released his bombshell of a Democracy Day Speech via his Medium account.

But before all of today’s activities, the Acting President donned a markedly different blue and grey striped Agbada to attend a Democracy Day Church service in company of his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja yesterday to give thanks to God.

See the photos we found below:

All photos were taken by Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Assistant to the President on Photography. He also took these ones of President Buhari earlier this month.