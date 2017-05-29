“It was not innocent” | Macron speaks on long handshake with Trump

US President Donald Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shake hands ahead of a working lunch, at the US ambassador's residence, on the sidelines of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, in Brussels, on May 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Macron, French President has hinted that he was ready for the extended handshake he had with Donald Trump before the NATO summit in Italy.

In an interview with Journal du Dimanche, Macron said the handshake was to show he did not make small concessions and to command respect.

“My handshake with him was not innocent,” Macron said.

“We need to show that we won’t make small concessions, even symbolic ones, while not overhyping things either.”

He also added that Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Trump have similar attitude towards power.

“Donald Trump, the Turkish president or the Russian president believe in the logic of the trial of strength, which doesn’t bother me. I don’t believe in the diplomacy of public invective, but in my bilateral dialogues, I don’t let anything pass, that is how we are respected,” he said.

Macron had tightened his grip on Trump who is known for his ‘aggressive’ handshakes and yanking others’ arm towards himself.

