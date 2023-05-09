PRESTIGIOUS MUSE DESIGN AWARDS 2023 AWARDS TECNO CAMON 20 BEST PRODUCT DESIGN IN TELECOMMUNICATION

The upcoming CAMON 20 Series from innovative technology brand TECNO recently picked up the prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023 as a gold winner in the Product Design of Telecommunications category.

TECNO’s CAMON 20 Series, known for its groundbreaking stylish design, was again unanimously praised by the judges of MUSE Design Awards 2023 thanks to its industry-first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design. This win further illustrates TECNO’s strength in product design as the company gains recognition from well-established international authorities.

The award-winning device is set for launch on May 9th this year.

Held by the International Awards Association (IAA), the MUSE Design Awards is one of the most influential international awards in global design, known for its rigorous judging system and high-quality criteria. The awards focus on exploring artistic beauty and design innovation, aiming to foster “design muses” and promote global innovation and design excellence. This year’s MUSE Design Awards received over 6,300 entries from countries worldwide and were judged by a jury panel composed of 51 expert judges from creative and design-led disciplines across the globe.

“The industries have gone through significant changes throughout the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA,” said IAA spokesman Thomas Brandt, “We celebrate good design in all its forms, and TECNO CAMON 20 Series caught our eye with its outstanding attention to detail, superb craftsmanship, and innovative design qualities, making it a worthy winner of our Gold Award.” 

Inspired by the deconstructivist genre of postmodern architecture, TECNO fuses the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers to create the unique CAMON PUZZLE design. TECNO tries for the first time to engrave 20 irregular ribs in a three-dimensional luxury lychee-pattern back cover material of Magic Skin. At the same time, sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic is integrated into constructing the device’s back cover. The combination of advanced materials and bold design philosophy challenges traditional smartphone design language and allows CAMON 20 users to make a stylish statement.

Of course, the focus is not only on aesthetics but on the user experience, too. The newest material of Magic Skin applied to CAMON 20 Series brings out the best deconstructionist design, creating incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that doesn’t attract fingerprints. With a unique appearance and high-quality materials, CAMON 20 series brings industry design standards into a new era by winning high praise from the MUSE jury and highlighting TECNO’s position as a smartphone-design pioneer.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering ultramodern innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop at Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 9, 2023

How Infinix Is Changing the Mobile Gaming Industry with its HOT Series Device

Recent times have seen the explosion of mobile games as it is a go-to place for on-the-spot entertainment for both ...

YNaija May 8, 2023

MTV Shuga Naija Season 5 Gets New Release Date

On-Air premiere of MTV Shuga Naija now Sunday, 21 May YNaija

YNaija May 6, 2023

BRACE YOURSELF FOR THE LAUNCH OF THE ULTIMATE TECNO CAMON 20 IN LAGOS!

Are you ready for the ultimate lifestyle camera smartphone? TECNO’s latest addition to the CAMON series is here to revolutionize ...

YNaija May 5, 2023

ARM Wraps Up DAAYTA 2023 Announces Winner Of ₦12m Grant

Lagos, Nigeria – May 3, 2023 The fifth edition of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) program came ...

YNaija May 4, 2023

Lord’s Dry Gin to mark 5th edition of the Achievers Awards in grand style as it celebrates innovative excellence.

Rolls out a rich-agenda for spotlighting honorees at its Meet and Mix dinner ahead of the awards ceremony Lagos, Nigeria ...

YNaija May 2, 2023

West Africa’s Biggest Entertainment Show NECLive Celebrates 10th Anniversary

– Unveils new global platform for Africa’s creative and entertainment industry – Invite-only membership foundation to launch – Over 100 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail